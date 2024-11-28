62-year-old man shot in head by stray gunfire while inside West Side home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and critically inured Thursday on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 3:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the head after gunfire came through the window of his home, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Chicago police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

