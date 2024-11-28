24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
62-year-old man shot in head by stray gunfire while inside West Side home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 28, 2024 10:46PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and critically inured Thursday on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 3:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the head after gunfire came through the window of his home, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Chicago police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

