Attempted armed robber fatally shot by own gun in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed during an attempted armed robbery after a victim struggled with an offender over their gun Saturday afternoon on the city' South Side.

The shooting happened around 2:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 43-year-old man was the target of an armed robbery, police said. The armed offender approached and demanded property, but there was a struggle over the gun between the offender and the victim.

The male armed robbery suspect, whose age was unknown, was shot by his own gun, Chicago police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

