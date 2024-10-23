Boy, 15, killed in West Woodlawn shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:24 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Champlain Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said the boy was standing in an alley when shots were fired. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital with wounds to the abdomen and left leg and later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police said no one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

