24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Boy, 15, killed in West Woodlawn shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 9:37AM
Boy, 15, killed in West Woodlawn shooting: CPD
Boy, 15, killed in West Woodlawn shooting: CPDChicago police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:24 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Champlain Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the boy was standing in an alley when shots were fired. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital with wounds to the abdomen and left leg and later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police said no one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW