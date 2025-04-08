24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CCL holder wounded in Pilsen shootout, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 2:04PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A concealed-carry license holder was wounded in a shootout with two suspects in Pilsen Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 5:51 a.m. in the 1100-block of West Cullerton Street.

Police said the 66-year-old victim saw two suspects near a parked vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with them.

The suspects then displayed a firearm and there was an exchange of gunfire with the victim, who has a valid FOID and CCL, police said.

The victim suffered a leg wound and was transported to Strpger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

The suspects got into a waiting Lexus sedan and fled the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

