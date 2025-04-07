Man critically injured in Chicago police-involved shooting outside River North hotel, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a downtown Chicago police-involved shooting incident on Monday afternoon, sources told ABC7.

The shooting happened near 30 East Hubbard Street, outside the Courtyard by Marriott in River North. ABC7 cameras were on the scene when someone was taken away on a stretcher.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed that the shooting involved CPD officers, and they are responding to the scene.

Sources said the injured man was taken to Northwestern Hospital.

CPD said no officers were shot.

What led up to the shooting and whether anyone else was hit by gunfire was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

