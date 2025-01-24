Grandmother demands answers after man shot by Chicago police in Mount Greenwood

Officers responded to call of person armed with a gun, CPD says

A grandmother is demanding answers after a man was shot and injured by Chicago police Thursday on Millard Avenue in Mount Greenwood.

A grandmother is demanding answers after a man was shot and injured by Chicago police Thursday on Millard Avenue in Mount Greenwood.

A grandmother is demanding answers after a man was shot and injured by Chicago police Thursday on Millard Avenue in Mount Greenwood.

A grandmother is demanding answers after a man was shot and injured by Chicago police Thursday on Millard Avenue in Mount Greenwood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are still many questions after a suspect was shot and injured by Chicago police Thursday on the South Side.

The man's grandmother spoke to ABC7 Friday as their family is demanding answers.

A Mount Greenwood woman told ABC7 her adult grandson was shot by police in her home before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of South Millard Avenue.

"I don't know, I don't know guys, what happened? I hope one day we find out," she said. "The only I hear, "Why you shoot me? why you shoot me?' Yeah, he was screaming in pain."

Chicago police were called to the location for a report of someone with a gun. Investigators said a man was leaning out of a window. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation and told the man to keep his hands visible. During the encounter, an officer shot the man, who fell from the second-story window.

READ MORE | Suspect shot by Chicago police while leaning out of window in Mount Greenwood, officials say

His family told ABC7 he is in critical condition, and they have not been allowed to see him.

More than that, relatives said they don't know what led to the encounter. They said the man was home alone doing an online course, and when they returned the house, it was surrounded by police.

"So painful so terrible I just wish no body else go through this," the grandmother said.

Chicago police has referred all questions regarding the case to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability

COPA is investigating the use of force while the officers involved will go on routine administrative leave.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit www.chicagocopa.org.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

