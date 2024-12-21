1 in custody after CPD officer shoots back at suspect in North Austin neighborhood, COPA says

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. at North Avenue and Major Avenue, COPA said.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. at North Avenue and Major Avenue, COPA said.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. at North Avenue and Major Avenue, COPA said.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. at North Avenue and Major Avenue, COPA said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police on Saturday, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

A shooting was first reported at about 12:45 a.m. at North Avenue and Major Avenue in the city's North Austin neighborhood, COPA said.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a suspect shooting at person on the ground.

The suspect then allegedly started shooting at police, striking their squad car, COPA said.

One CPD officer shot back at the suspect, COPA said. It was not immediately known how many rounds were fired.

The suspect ran away but was taken into custody shortly after.

Three firearms were recovered on scene, COPA said.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The officers involved in the incident will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

COPA is investigating the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

