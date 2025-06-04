Dog wounded in West Side home invasion, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog was shot during a home invasion on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers were responding to a report of shots fired at about 11:02 p.m. in the 1400-block of North Waller Avenue.

Police said a male suspect forced his way into a residence and opened fire inside, hitting a dog.

The wounded dog was transported to MetVet Chicago in fair condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said.

No other injuries were reported and Area Four detectives are investigating.

