24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dog wounded in West Side home invasion, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 4, 2025 9:18AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog was shot during a home invasion on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers were responding to a report of shots fired at about 11:02 p.m. in the 1400-block of North Waller Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a male suspect forced his way into a residence and opened fire inside, hitting a dog.

The wounded dog was transported to MetVet Chicago in fair condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said.

No other injuries were reported and Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW