Man, 18, ID'd in Humboldt Park triple shooting, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified as one of the victims of a Northwest Side triple shooting, according to county officials.

The shooting happened at about 3:26 a.m. on Sunday in the 4200-block of W. Crystal Street in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A total of three people were shot and according to CPD they al self-transported to area hospitals. They were all later relocated to Stroger hospital.

A man, 23, had a gunshot wound to his neck and groin. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right armpit.

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and his right arm. He died at Stroger hospital on Tuesday.

The medical examiner identified the 18-year-old as Erik Colon.

At last check, the other two victims were in critical condition.

Nobody is in custody.

