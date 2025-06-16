Funeral services announced for fallen CPD Officer Krystal Rivera

Adrian Rucker accused of pointing rifle at police before Ofc. Rivera unintentionally shot by fellow cop

Adrian Rucker was in court Thursday. He's the suspect charged in connection with the Chatham shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The funeral services for Chicago police Officer Krystal Rivera, who was shot and killed by friendly fire earlier this month, will be held next week, Chicago police said Monday.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. June 24 at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, located at 6901 W. Belmont Ave.

The funeral service will be held at noon on June 25 at Living Word Christian Center, located at 7600 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park.

Adrian Rucker, 25, of Freeport faces multiple charges in the deadly shooting incident, including armed violence and having an invalid Firearm Owners Identification card.

Rivera was shot and killed June 5.

According to prosecutors, Rucker was inside a Chatham apartment when police came in, chasing after an armed suspect.

During that pursuit, prosecutors said police body camera video and security video in the apartment captured Rucker pointing a rifle at officers from behind a couch in the apartment.

Prosecutors said the officers then kept running after the first armed suspect outside of the unit, in the hallway. And that's where police said an officer unintentionally shot Rivera in the back during the pursuit. That was only shot fired that night.

