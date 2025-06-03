24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 7:14PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The man said he was driving south in the 700-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 11:30 a.m., when "he became involved a dispute with the driver of a black Jaguar SUV."

The SUV pulled next to the man's vehicle, and the driver, a male suspect, shot at him, police said.

The man was shot in the elbow, and drove to the 1500-block of South Wabash Avenue, where he called police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

There were no other injuries reported.

The suspect drove south, and is at large.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

