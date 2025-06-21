Man shot in River North: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot Friday night in River North, Chicago police said.

The man was on the sidewalk in the 400-block of North Wells Street about 7:05 p.m., when he was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male suspect, police said.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the man, police said. The man was shot in the left arm.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, CPD said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the altercation.

Chicago police officers were seen going inside of the Lou Malnati's located at 439 N. Wells St.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

