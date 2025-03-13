1 shot while boarding CTA bus on South Side: Chicago fire officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old CTA rider was shot while getting on a bus on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

The 21-year-old was shot while getting on the bus near East 79th Street and South Drexel Avenue in Grand Crossing.

The individual was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and remains stable.

CFD did not immediately provide any additional information about the victim.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Buses on 79th are temporarily rerouted in both directions via 79th, Cottage Grove Avenue, 76th Street, Stony Island Avenue, 79th and then resume their normal route due to street blockage in the area, the CTA said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just before 2 p.m. There was a large police response in the area, and a No. 79 CTA bus was within the crime scene tape.

