Man arrested for shooting man to death in River North, Chicago police say

A man, 24, was fatally shot early Saturday during a fight in Chicago's River North neighborhood, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested in the deadly River North shooting. according to Chicago police.

Shots rang out at around 3:40 a.m. on Hubbard near State Street, the busy River North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim allegedly got in a fight with Jeffery Campos, 20, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The 24-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he died.

Campos, who is from Cicero, was arrested on Saturday about 12 minutes after the deadly shooting.

The 20-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and a felony charge for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim has not been identified.

