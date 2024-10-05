Man, 24, fatally shot during after fight in River North, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the busy River North neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Shots rang out at around 3:40 a.m.on Hubbard near State Street.
Police sad the victim got in a fight with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he died.
Detectives said they are currently questioning a person of interest.
No other information is available.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood