Man, 24, fatally shot during after fight in River North, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 5, 2024 11:13AM
A man, 24, was fatally shot early Saturday during a fight in Chicago's River North neighborhood, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the busy River North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shots rang out at around 3:40 a.m.on Hubbard near State Street.

Police sad the victim got in a fight with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he died.

Detectives said they are currently questioning a person of interest.

No other information is available.

