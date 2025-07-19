24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman killed alley identified, man also hurt in same South Side shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 19, 2025 12:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found shot to death on the city's South Side on Saturday, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police responded to the 7500-block of S. St. Lawrence at about 12:53 a.m.

A man and a 37-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds in an alley.

The man was shot in the knee. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

The woman died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was identified as Kandra Hillard of Chicago by the medical examiner.

Police believe the shooter was traveling in a vehicle.

Nobody is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW