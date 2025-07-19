Woman killed alley identified, man also hurt in same South Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found shot to death on the city's South Side on Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the 7500-block of S. St. Lawrence at about 12:53 a.m.

A man and a 37-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds in an alley.

The man was shot in the knee. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

The woman died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was identified as Kandra Hillard of Chicago by the medical examiner.

Police believe the shooter was traveling in a vehicle.

Nobody is in custody.

