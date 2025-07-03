River North shooting leaves 3 dead, 16 wounded, source says

A violence interrupter who was at the scene says the victims were shot as they left an event hosted by a local rapper.

A shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood has left three people dead and another 16 wounded, a source told ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding to a mass shooting in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning.

A source tells ABC7 at least 19 people were shot, three fatally.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in front of the Artis Restaurant and Lounge on Chicago Avenue. Video from the scene overnight shows the chaos as crews rushed to treat the wounded.

People who live in the area say they heard several gunshots.

Police are still investigating, but sources tells ABC7 investigators believe multiple shooters were involved.

