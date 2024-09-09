Man killed, woman critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left a man dead and a woman critically injured on South Kimbark Avenue in Grand Crossing Monday morning, CPD said.

A Chicago shooting left a man dead and a woman critically injured on South Kimbark Avenue in Grand Crossing Monday morning, CPD said.

A Chicago shooting left a man dead and a woman critically injured on South Kimbark Avenue in Grand Crossing Monday morning, CPD said.

A Chicago shooting left a man dead and a woman critically injured on South Kimbark Avenue in Grand Crossing Monday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were in a stationary vehicle in the 7400-block of South Kimbark Avenue in Grand Crossing just after 8:45 a.m., when a white sedan pulled up, police said.

Three suspects got out of the car, and began shooting in the victims' direction, according to CPD.

The man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

SEE ALSO: CEO of company overseeing ShotSpotter sits down with ABC7 as clock ticks down on Chicago contract

The woman was also shot, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood