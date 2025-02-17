Man, 28, critically wounded in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Estes Avenue.

Police said the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot in the torso and shoulder and transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was not able to provide further details to investigators, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

