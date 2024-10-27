24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot inside Little Village apartment, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 27, 2024 12:37PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot inside a Little Village apartment complex on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 2:07 a.m. near West Cermak Road and Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 50-year-old was found shot inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical conditions.

A witness told police a man and a woman were responsible for the shooting. They were seen fleeing in a SUV.

No one is in custody.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
