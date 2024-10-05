Man found shot to death inside high-rise apartment in South Loop, Chicago police says

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a high-rise apartment near State and Cullerton in the South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead inside a high-rise apartment Saturday morning near Cullerton and Dearborn in the South Loop, according to

Police said they found the man at about 3:32 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his body.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

As of right now, no one is in custody.

