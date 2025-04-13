24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot near currency exchange in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

Sunday, April 13, 2025 3:35AM
Sunday, April 13, 2025 3:35AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot Saturday near a currency exchange on the city's North Side.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park, which is also near a CTA Red Line station, Chicago police said.

A 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was hit by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

