Man shot near currency exchange in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot Saturday near a currency exchange on the city's North Side.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park, which is also near a CTA Red Line station, Chicago police said.

A 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was hit by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

SEE ALSO | Man killed in shootout in West Loop; CTA Blue Line trains stopped nearby, officials say

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood