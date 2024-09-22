Man shot to death, 6 others hurt during Little Village prayer vigil, police say

The shooting happened in the 2500-block of Spaulding Avenue around 10:08 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 2500-block of Spaulding Avenue around 10:08 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 2500-block of Spaulding Avenue around 10:08 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 2500-block of Spaulding Avenue around 10:08 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man is dead, and half a dozen others were shot while attending a vigil on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 2500-block of Spaulding Avenue around 10:08 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood.

The prayer vigil was being held in the front yard of a residence on Saturday night when someone jumped out of a Jeep and started shooting.

A total of seven victims were struck and all self-transported to the hospital.

A 31-year-old man died at the hospital from his wounds.

All other victims were men aged 31, 51, 35, 39 and 48-years-old and one was in his 30s. All were listed in fair condition according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody. It is unknown who the vigil was for.

