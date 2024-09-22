WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death, 6 others hurt during Little Village prayer vigil, police say

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 10:58AM
Man shot to death, 6 others hurt in Little Village vigil, police say
The shooting happened in the 2500-block of Spaulding Avenue around 10:08 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man is dead, and half a dozen others were shot while attending a vigil on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened in the 2500-block of Spaulding Avenue around 10:08 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood.

The prayer vigil was being held in the front yard of a residence on Saturday night when someone jumped out of a Jeep and started shooting.

A total of seven victims were struck and all self-transported to the hospital.

A 31-year-old man died at the hospital from his wounds.

All other victims were men aged 31, 51, 35, 39 and 48-years-old and one was in his 30s. All were listed in fair condition according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody. It is unknown who the vigil was for.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW