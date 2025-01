Man shot to death in Galewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being shot on the city's Northwest Side on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The man was found shot at about 9:12 a.m. in the 2000-block of N. New Castle Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood.

Police said the 42-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the body outside his car.

He was taken to Loyola hospital where he later died.

Nobody is in custody. CPD is investigating.