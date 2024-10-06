Man shot in front of alderman's office in Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on Sunday morning on the city's North Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 1500-block of W. Morse in the Roger's Park neighborhood.

The crime happened in front of the offices of 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Chicago police did not say what led to the shooting.

