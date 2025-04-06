Man injured in shooting near restaurant in Austin, Chicago police say

A man was injured in a shooting Sunday near MacArthur's Restaurant on West Madison Street in Austin, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a shooting Sunday near a restaurant on the city's West Side.

There was an active scene near Madison Street and Lotus Avenue, all of it happening in the small parking lot at MacArthur's Restaurant.

The shooting happened outside the restaurant and did not disrupt business inside.

The investigation appeared to be centered around a parked SUV. There were several evidence markers and shell casings on the ground.

Chicago police said that the incident started around 2:30 p.m. as an argument between two men turned into a fight.

Police said things quickly escalated , leading one of the men to pull out a gun and shoot the other individual.

The man who was shot is 45 years old, and he was taken to Loyola hospital with a gunshot wound to his backside. He was in good condition and is expected to be okay.

Police said the offender ran away from the scene before they arrived.

No one has been arrested.

