2 shot, 1 fatally in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's South Side on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 12:36 a.m. at a home in the 1700 Block of E. 67th Street, police said.

Police said a woman, 23, was shot in the face and neck. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A man, 23, was shot in the chest and abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

SEE ALSO | 1 in custody after CPD officer shoots back at suspect in North Austin neighborhood, COPA says