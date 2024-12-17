Man shot with paintball gun on CTA bus in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a CTA bus was shot with a paintball gun in Lincoln Park, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:35 p.m. in the 1300-block of West Fullerton Avenue.

A 38-year-old man was on a CTA bus when police said he was involved in a verbal altercation with a male suspect.

The suspect took out a paintball gun and fired several times, hitting the victim in the head, police said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

