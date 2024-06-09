Man shot near Portillo's in River North, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in downtown Chicago on Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened near Portillo's in the 600-block of North Clark Street around 3:14 a.m., police said.

The 29-year-old man said he was in an alley when an unknown offender started to shoot at him.

He was shot in the right calf and was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. It is unknown if it was a targeted attack.

No one is in custody at this time. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

