WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot, Starbucks security guard injured in altercation in Chatham, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 4:53PM
Man shot, Starbucks security guard injured in altercation in Chatham
Chicago police said a security guard at a Chatham Starbucks shot a person and suffered a broken finger after an altercation Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard at a Chatham Starbucks shot a person and suffered a broken finger after an altercation Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. in the Chatham Ridge Shopping Center in the 100-block of West 87th Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a 23-year-old man working as a security guard became involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a large group of individuals.

The security guard was struck and suffered a broken finger and fired his weapon, hitting a 28-year-old man in the wrist and ankle.

The wounded 28-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.

The security guard has a valid FOID and CCL, police said.

No other injuries were reported and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW