2 injured in shooting outside of church in Austin, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday outside of a church on the city's West Side, sources told ABC7.

The shooting happened near Cicero Avenue and Lake Street in Austin.

A man and a woman were injured in the shooting, sources said. The man was reported to be in critical condition and the woman was in good condition.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

