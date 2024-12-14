New video released after Chicago tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side in 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released video of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting involving a tow truck driver in 2022.

The victim, 49-year-old Hector Negron, was killed after getting caught in crossfire in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

Investigators now say some of that gunfire came from someone inside a grey two-door Dodge Challenger.

They're hoping someone with information about the car will come forward.

No further information about the investigation was immediately available.

