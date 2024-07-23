Off-duty CPD officer involved in Morgan Park shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty police officer was involved in a South Side shooting on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 5:34 a.m. in the 10800 block of Campbell Avenue in Beverly.

The Chicago police officer was reportedly confronted by armed offenders, police said.

At some point, the officer - who has not been named- exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Chopper 7 was over a heavy police presence in the area on Tuesday morning.

The offenders fled in a dark-colored sedan, and one person was detained in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, also known as COPA, is investigating the shooting.

The officer involved was placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

This is a developing story.

