Person of interest in custody after woman shot, killed inside South Shore home: Chicago police

CPD said 17-year-old boy fatally shot Tatanisha Jackson in front of family

Friday, September 20, 2024 3:47PM
Mother gunned down by teen in home in front of family: neighbors
Neighbors said a teen gunman was waiting inside a South Shore woman's home and shot her to death in front of her family just after she walked inside.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after a woman was shot and killed at home in front of her family Thursday, Chicago police said Friday morning.

Chicago police said at about 3:55 p.m. in the 6800-block of South Cornell Avenue in South Shore, a 43-year-old woman was in a home when a 17-year-old boy approached her, pulled out a gun and shot her in the head four times.

The teen then ran away.

The wife and mother, identified by neighbors as Tatanisha Jackson, was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Neighbors said the shots rang out as Jackson returned home with her husband and son to their apartment.

They said the shooter was waiting inside her home as she walked inside. They also said she was shot in front of her family.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the victim knew the shooter.

On Friday, the South Shore community remained on edge.

"It's devastating, you know? I will be looking for her when I come to sit on the back sometimes," neighbor Wendy Herring said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the person of interest Friday.

"I just can't even process this, unfortunately. It just seems so sad and scary," neighbor Monique Tropet said.

