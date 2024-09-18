WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman in car wounded in South Chicago shooting: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 18, 2024 9:21AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot while driving in the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:13 p.m. in the 9200-block of South Commercial Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the woman was in a vehicle at the intersection when she was wounded in the back.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW