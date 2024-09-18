Woman in car wounded in South Chicago shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot while driving in the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:13 p.m. in the 9200-block of South Commercial Avenue.

Police said the woman was in a vehicle at the intersection when she was wounded in the back.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

