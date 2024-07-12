Northbound I-94 shut down after person killed in expressway shooting near Chatham, state police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound lanes of Intestate 94 are closed for an investigation after a person was killed in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:17 p.m. on Interstate 94 northbound between 83rd and 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood, Illinois State Police said.

One person was taken to a hospital after the shooting, where they were pronounced dead. Their gender, age and identity were not immediately known.

It was not known if anyone else was injured.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

The northbound lanes of I-94 still appeared to be closed between 95th and 79th Street as of 8:45 p.m.

