Phillip Mitchell ID'd as teen found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing: medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The teenager that was found shot in the head and killed on Wednesday has been identified.
On Wednesday, police responded to a gunshot detection alert around 5:41 p.m. in the 7100-block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.
They found a 15-year-old boy near the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
On Thursday, the medical examiner identified the boy as Phillip Mitchell.
A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.
Area detectives continue to investigate.
No further information was immediately available.
