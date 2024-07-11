Phillip Mitchell ID'd as teen found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing: medical examiner

The 15-year-old was found shot near the street on Wednesday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The teenager that was found shot in the head and killed on Wednesday has been identified.

On Wednesday, police responded to a gunshot detection alert around 5:41 p.m. in the 7100-block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

They found a 15-year-old boy near the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Thursday, the medical examiner identified the boy as Phillip Mitchell.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

