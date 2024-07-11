WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen found dead with gunshot wound to head in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 1:35AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert around 5:41 p.m. in the 7100 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found at the scene and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately known.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

SEE ALSO | Community leaders renew commitment to Chicago violence prevention programs, $100M raised

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW