Teen found dead with gunshot wound to head in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert around 5:41 p.m. in the 7100 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found at the scene and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately known.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

