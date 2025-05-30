Chicago police officer wounded, suspect killed in Humboldt Park, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was wounded while trying to detain a suspect who was shot and killed Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:37 p.m. in the 4300-block of West North Avenue.

Police said officers approached a male suspect who fled on foot into a backyard and while trying to detain the suspect, a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, police said the suspect's weapon fired, striking an officer in the leg. An officer then fired and struck the suspect, police said.

The officer wounded in the leg was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The suspect was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A gun was recovered from the scene and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

