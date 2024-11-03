Teen among injured in Fulton River District shooting, police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Sunday, November 3, 2024 1:05PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot on Sunday in downtown, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened near Milwaukee Avenue and Kinzie Street in the Fulton River District neighborhood at about 2:02 a.m.

An 18-year-old man said he was in a car when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

Chicago police said he was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim, 17, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He said he was walking out of a music studio when four offenders approached, two of them armed, and they started to shoot at him.

The 17-year-old victim is expected to be okay.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Three Detectives are investigating.

