Teen boy charged after being shot by CCL holder in Gresham carjacking attempt: Chicago police

A 16-year-old suspect was shot after trying to hijack a man on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy, who was shot in an attempted carjacking early Thursday on the South Side, has been charged, Chicago police said.

The teen was arrested about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600-block of West 82nd Street and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, CPD said.

Police said he was involved, less than an hour earlier, with spraying a "chemical irritant" at a 47-year-old man, while taking his vehicle by force in the same block in Gresham.

Police did not specify what the chemical was.

The man was inside his Toyota Camry when a group of four people jumped him and demanded his car, police said.

The man, who has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and Concealed Carry License, shot at the suspects, police said.

The boy was shot in the left knee, and his left arm was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.

The other suspects drove away in the Toyota Camry, heading east.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident came just hours after sources told ABC7 Chicago a retired police officer shot a suspected vehicle thief on the city's West Side.

