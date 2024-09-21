CPD says teen turned himself in to police

Teen charged in fatal shooting of South Shore mother inside her home, Chicago police say

A teenager is charged with fatally shooting Tatanisha Jackson in front of her family in their South Shore home on Thursday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager is now charged in the murder of a South Shore mom Tatanisha Jackson.

Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy shot Jackson, 43, inside her home on Thursday afternoon in the 6800-block of South Cornell Avenue.

He's accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Jackson in the head four times.

Police said, the teen ran off but later turned himself in that same day. He was arrested at 9:59 p.m. in the 7000 blk. of S. Cottage Grove.

A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

It is not immediately clear if Jackson knew the shooter.

