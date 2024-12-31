Teenager, 17, critically hurt in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot on the city's South Side on Monday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 8:46 a.m. at 74th Place and Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was in a parked car when he was shot by an unknown man, police said.

The suspected ran away, and police said there is nobody in custody.

The victim was shot in the neck and twice in the shoulder, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting.

