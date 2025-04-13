24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 shot in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 13, 2025 11:52AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot on the city's North Side on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1200-block of W. Devon Avenue, police said.

CPD responded to shots fired in the Rogers Park neighborhood and found two men, 29 and 31, with gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old had been shot once in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK, police said.

The 29-year-old was shot in the hip and torso; he was taken to an area hospital. He is also expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

This shooting comes as police investigate a shooting near a Roger's Park CTA Red Line station.

