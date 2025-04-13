2 shot in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot on the city's North Side on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1200-block of W. Devon Avenue, police said.

CPD responded to shots fired in the Rogers Park neighborhood and found two men, 29 and 31, with gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old had been shot once in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK, police said.

The 29-year-old was shot in the hip and torso; he was taken to an area hospital. He is also expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

This shooting comes as police investigate a shooting near a Roger's Park CTA Red Line station.