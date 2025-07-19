Man killed, 3 others shot in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and at least three others were hurt in a shooting on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 4:52 a.m. in the 8200 block of S. Houston Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found four shooting victims.

A 20-year-old man has been shot in the neck. He was taken to U of C hospital where he died.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen; he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 38-year-old man was also shot in the abdomen; he was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right arm. She is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

Police are investigating what led to the deadly shooting.

