Rideshare passenger injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting on South Side: Illinois State Police

Saturday, January 11, 2025 1:54PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare passenger was injured in a Dan Ryan Expressway shooting on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said troopers responded to northbound Interstate 94 near 53rd Street just before 1 a.m.

A rideshare driver told troopers they were shot at, and the backseat passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries, ISP said.

Northbound I-94 lanes were temporarily closed near 53rd Street for an investigation. ISP said all lanes were reopened by 5:15 a.m.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

