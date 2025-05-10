16-year-old boy shot near sidewalk in Chicago Lawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was shot on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the shooting happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood's 2700-block of West 64th Street just before 10:30 a.m.

A 16-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk when someone approached him, took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim, who suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

