17-year-old boy shot near Mather High School on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot near a North Side high school on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a soft lockdown on campus, officials said.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood's 5900-block of North California Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. That's near Mather High School.

A 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when someone approached him, took out a gun and fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to Evanston Hospital in good condition.

The school's principal sent a letter to families, saying the shooting happened as class was being dismissed. The school went on soft lockdown, and no students or staff were injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Full statement from Mather High School principal:

"Dear Mather Parents and Guardians,

The safety of your children is always our top priority, and we are writing to inform you of an incident that impacted our school. Today, during dismissal, there were shots fired in the neighborhood near our school. We immediately brought all students and staff safely indoors, contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and CPS Office of Safety and Security, and went on soft lockdown. CPD responded to our school, lifted our lockdown as soon as they confirmed there was no safety threat to our school, and supported the remainder of our dismissal. No students or staff were injured, and everyone is safe.

Please know that we take safety extremely seriously. If your child voices any concerns or fears to you about this incident, please reach out to us, and we will be able to provide them additional support. Thank you for your partnership. We will continue striving to provide our students with a safe and positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me.

Sincerely,

Principal Tesinsky"

