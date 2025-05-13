Suburban man charged with assaulting officer after being shot by CPD in Galewood, police say

A Galewood shooting involving the Chicago Police Department left one person injured near North Austin Avenue and West Cortland Street Saturday night.

A Galewood shooting involving the Chicago Police Department left one person injured near North Austin Avenue and West Cortland Street Saturday night.

A Galewood shooting involving the Chicago Police Department left one person injured near North Austin Avenue and West Cortland Street Saturday night.

A Galewood shooting involving the Chicago Police Department left one person injured near North Austin Avenue and West Cortland Street Saturday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after being shot by CPD.

CPD said officers were called to break up a large crowd near Austin and Cortland in the Galewood neighborhood at 10:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said one person ran from the scene. Officers chased him, and he turned toward them with a gun in his hand, CPD said.

That man was later identified as Kewion Kingcade, 21 of Carol Stream.

One officer fired shots, hitting Kingcade in the leg and hand. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Kingcade was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer, unlawful posession of a loaded weapon and four issuances of a warrant.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The officer involved was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Investigators recovered a weapon from the scene.

CPD's Investigative Response Team and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating.

Kingcade is due in court on Tuesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood