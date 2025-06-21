Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf ordered to give deposition in Rate Field shooting lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf will have to give a deposition on the 2023 shooting that injured two women during a game at Rate Field.

One of the women is suing the team and the agency that owns the ballpark.

During a court hearing Friday, the judge ordered Reinsdorf to give sworn testimony by July 31.

Two women in the ballpark stands were hurt in the incident in August 2023. Video from that day showed the reaction as the two women realized they had been shot.

An unidentified woman filed a lawsuit last year, seeking damages in excess of $50,000 dollars.

It is still not know who fired the shots, and the exact circumstances on how the shooting occurred and if the bullets came from inside or outside have also still not been determined.

